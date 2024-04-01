Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Rays vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (2-3) vs. Texas Rangers (3-1)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSW

Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-162) | TEX: (+136)

TB: (-162) | TEX: (+136) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+128) | TEX: +1.5 (-154)

TB: -1.5 (+128) | TEX: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Rays) - 0-1, 9.53 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rays will call on Zach Eflin versus the Rangers and Andrew Heaney. Eflin and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Eflin's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season in games Heaney pitched his team finished 17-14-0 against the spread. Heaney and his team put together a 7-5 record in the 12 games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (60.4%)

Rays vs Rangers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +136 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +128 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -154.

Rays vs Rangers Over/Under

The Rays-Rangers contest on April 2 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rays were victorious in 85, or 65.4%, of the 130 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season Tampa Bay came away with a win 49 times in 65 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents hit the over in 87 of their 162 games with a total last season.

The Rangers won 30 of the 56 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (53.6%).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer last year, Texas went 5-9 (35.7%).

The Rangers played in 177 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 93 times (93-77-7).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz collected 173 hits, posted an OBP of .410 and a .522 SLG last season.

Isaac Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 and finished with an OPS of .840.

Randy Arozarena ended his last campaign with 140 hits, an OBP of .364, plus a slugging percentage of .425.

Amed Rosario slashed .263/.305/.378 and finished with an OPS of .683.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien had a .478 slugging percentage and a .276 batting average last year.

Corey Seager collected 156 hits with a .390 on-base percentage.

Adolis Garcia hit .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks a season ago.

Jonah Heim hit .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Rays vs Rangers Head to Head

4/1/2024: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/4/2023: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/3/2023: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2022: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/1/2022: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/31/2022: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/11/2023: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/10/2023: 8-4 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2023: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/18/2022: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

