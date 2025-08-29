Rays vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Washington Nationals.

Rays vs Nationals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (64-69) vs. Washington Nationals (53-80)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Coverage: MASN and FDSSUN

Rays vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

TB: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+110) | WSH: +1.5 (-132)

TB: -1.5 (+110) | WSH: +1.5 (-132) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rays vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Rays) - 7-4, 2.88 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-14, 6.01 ERA

The Rays will call on Adrian Houser (7-4) versus the Nationals and Mitchell Parker (7-14). Houser and his team are 9-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Houser's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 10-13-0 against the spread when Parker starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 20 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 9-11 in those matchups.

Rays vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (62%)

Rays vs Nationals Moneyline

The Rays vs Nationals moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -142 favorite, while Washington is a +120 underdog at home.

Rays vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Nationals are -132 to cover, and the Rays are +110.

Rays vs Nationals Over/Under

The Rays-Nationals game on Aug. 29 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Rays vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 34 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won 13 of 27 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 54 of their 128 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 54-74-0 against the spread in their 128 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 43.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (47-61).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Washington has gone 29-47 (38.2%).

In the 127 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-52-7).

The Nationals are 63-64-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (128) this season while batting .257 with 61 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .299 and a slugging percentage of .535.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 82nd in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has a slash line of .286/.345/.474 this season and a team-best OPS of .819.

He is 19th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging in the majors.

Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .264/.319/.484.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 92 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .352.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .267. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 54th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Abrams brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

James Wood's 130 hits, .355 OBP and .480 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .261.

He is 70th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Luis Garcia is batting .262 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .229 with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 50 walks.

