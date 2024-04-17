Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (10-8) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSW

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-122) | LAA: (+104)

TB: (-122) | LAA: (+104) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+172) | LAA: +1.5 (-210)

TB: -1.5 (+172) | LAA: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 1-0, 1.17 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-0, 1.04 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (1-0) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (3-0) will take the ball for the Angels. Littell and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Littell's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. In all of Detmers' three starts that had a set spread, the Angels covered. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for two Detmers starts this season -- they won both.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (60.1%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +104 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Angels are -210 to cover, and the Rays are +172.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Angels on April 17, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 18 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 8-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-8).

Los Angeles has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

In the 17 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-8-0).

The Angels have collected a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.356) and total hits (16) this season. He's batting .258 batting average while slugging .516.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Paredes hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Harold Ramirez has hit one homers this season while driving in nine runs. He's batting .269 this season and slugging .328 with an on-base percentage of .279.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 151st in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging in the major leagues.

Ramirez heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Yandy Diaz has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .197/.256/.282.

Amed Rosario has been key for Tampa Bay with 17 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .444.

Rosario enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 19 hits. He's batting .284 and slugging .672 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 57th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Trout hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Taylor Ward is slugging .569 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe a has .436 on-base percentage to pace the Angels.

Anthony Rendon is hitting .242 with three doubles and five walks.

Rays vs Angels Head to Head

4/16/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2024: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/10/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/8/2024: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/21/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2023: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/19/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/19/2023: 18-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

18-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2023: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

