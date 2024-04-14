Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (9-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (7-8)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-164) | LAA: (+138)

TB: (-164) | LAA: (+138) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

TB: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Rays) - 1-2, 6.35 ERA vs Patrick Sandoval (Angels) - 1-2, 6.57 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (1-2, 6.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 6.57 ERA). Eflin's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Eflin's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Sandoval starts, the Angels have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Angels are 1-2 in Sandoval's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (65.6%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Angels reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-164) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+138) on the road.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Rays are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -154 to cover.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Rays-Angels on April 15, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has played as a favorite of -164 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 16 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 8-8-0 in 16 games with a line this season.

The Angels have a 5-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Angels have played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-8-0).

The Angels have put together an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has 14 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .255 with six extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz is hitting .206 with three doubles, a home run and five walks, while slugging .302 with an on-base percentage of .261.

Among qualified hitters, he is 141st in batting average, 166th in on-base percentage and 154th in slugging percentage.

Diaz has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Jose Caballero has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .311/.333/.444.

Amed Rosario has been key for Tampa Bay with 14 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .477.

Rosario takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has a team-best .581 slugging percentage. He's batting .306 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 37th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Ward heads into this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Mike Trout's 16 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .281 while slugging .684 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He is currently 60th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Logan O'Hoppe has accumulated an on-base percentage of .451, a team-high for the Angels.

Luis Rengifo is hitting .278 with two doubles and a walk.

Rays vs Angels Head to Head

4/10/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/8/2024: 7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/21/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2023: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/19/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/19/2023: 18-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

18-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2023: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2023: 9-6 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-6 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2022: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

