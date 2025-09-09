Rashod Bateman Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman will be up against the team with last year's 12th-ranked passing defense, the Cleveland Browns (212.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Bateman's next game versus the Browns, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Rashod Bateman Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.25

36.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Bateman 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 30th at his position and 109th overall, Bateman picked up 129.6 fantasy points (8.1 per game) last year.

Bateman picked up 10 yards receiving, on two catches (four targets), with zero touchdowns and 1.0 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

Bateman picked up 20.0 fantasy points -- three receptions, 80 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 15 versus the New York Giants.

In Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bateman picked up 18.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: four receptions, 121 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best performance of the year.

In what was his worst game of the year, Bateman finished with 1.2 fantasy points -- one reception, 12 yards, on one target. That was in Week 17 against the Houston Texans.

Bateman recorded 2.3 fantasy points -- one catch, 23 yards, on one target -- in Week 4 versus the Buffalo Bills, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Browns Defensive Performance

Looking at last year, Cleveland did not let a QB record over 300 passing yards against them in a matchup.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Browns last season.

Through the air last season, Cleveland allowed at least two passing touchdowns to 10 opposing QBs.

Versus the Browns last year, just one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Cleveland last season, seven players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Browns allowed 25 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Cleveland allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

In the run game, two players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Browns last season.

On the ground, Cleveland allowed 17 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Browns allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Rashod Bateman?