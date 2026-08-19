Rashod Bateman 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Rashod Bateman Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Bateman's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 35.7 274 89 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 65.1 166 62

Rashod Bateman 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 against the Detroit Lions -- Bateman finished with 12.3 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 63 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bills 1.0 4 2 10 0 Week 2 Browns 1.5 4 2 15 0 Week 3 Lions 12.3 7 5 63 1 Week 4 @Chiefs 2.4 2 1 24 0 Week 5 Texans 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 6 Rams 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 8 Bears 5.1 4 2 51 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Rashod Bateman vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 45.4% of the time while running the football 54.6% of the time. Here's a glance at how Bateman's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Rashod Bateman 38 19 224 2 8 Zay Flowers 118 86 1211 5 10 Mark Andrews 70 48 422 5 14 Chris Moore 23 11 207 1 2

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