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Rashod Bateman 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Rashod Bateman 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Rashod Bateman Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Bateman's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points35.727489
2026 Projected Fantasy Points65.116662

Rashod Bateman 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 against the Detroit Lions -- Bateman finished with 12.3 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 63 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bills1.042100
Week 2Browns1.542150
Week 3Lions12.375631
Week 4@Chiefs2.421240
Week 5Texans0.03000
Week 6Rams0.81180
Week 8Bears5.142510

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Rashod Bateman vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 45.4% of the time while running the football 54.6% of the time. Here's a glance at how Bateman's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Rashod Bateman381922428
Zay Flowers118861211510
Mark Andrews7048422514
Chris Moore231120712

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Want more data and analysis on Rashod Bateman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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