Rashod Bateman 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2026 season, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman could be a fantasy selection for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Rashod Bateman Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Bateman's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|35.7
|274
|89
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|65.1
|166
|62
Rashod Bateman 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 3 against the Detroit Lions -- Bateman finished with 12.3 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 63 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bills
|1.0
|4
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|1.5
|4
|2
|15
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|12.3
|7
|5
|63
|1
|Week 4
|@Chiefs
|2.4
|2
|1
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Rams
|0.8
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|5.1
|4
|2
|51
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Rashod Bateman vs. Other Ravens Receivers
The Ravens, who ranked 11th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 45.4% of the time while running the football 54.6% of the time. Here's a glance at how Bateman's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Rashod Bateman
|38
|19
|224
|2
|8
|Zay Flowers
|118
|86
|1211
|5
|10
|Mark Andrews
|70
|48
|422
|5
|14
|Chris Moore
|23
|11
|207
|1
|2
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Rashod Bateman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.