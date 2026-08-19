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Rashid Shaheed 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Rashid Shaheed 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Seattle Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed was 39th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 97.6. Heading into 2026, he is the 58th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Rashid Shaheed Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Shaheed's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points87.514639
2026 Projected Fantasy Points92.912845

Rashid Shaheed 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 versus the New York Giants, Shaheed put up a season-high 17.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 114 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cardinals3.396330
Week 249ers11.254521
Week 3@Seahawks4.264420
Week 4@Bills5.254470
Week 5Giants17.4541141
Week 6Patriots2.864280
Week 7@Bears4.094400

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Rashid Shaheed vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks threw the ball on 48.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 51.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked third in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Shaheed's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Rashid Shaheed925968726
Jaxon Smith-Njigba16311917931017
Cooper Kupp7047593212
AJ Barner6852519612

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Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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