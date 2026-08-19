Rashid Shaheed 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Seattle Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed was 39th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 97.6. Heading into 2026, he is the 58th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Rashid Shaheed Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Shaheed's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 87.5 146 39 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 92.9 128 45

Rashid Shaheed 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 versus the New York Giants, Shaheed put up a season-high 17.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 114 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3.3 9 6 33 0 Week 2 49ers 11.2 5 4 52 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 4.2 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Bills 5.2 5 4 47 0 Week 5 Giants 17.4 5 4 114 1 Week 6 Patriots 2.8 6 4 28 0 Week 7 @Bears 4.0 9 4 40 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Rashid Shaheed vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks threw the ball on 48.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 51.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked third in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Shaheed's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Rashid Shaheed 92 59 687 2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 163 119 1793 10 17 Cooper Kupp 70 47 593 2 12 AJ Barner 68 52 519 6 12

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