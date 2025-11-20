2 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Thursday 11/20/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks

Whenever a player as impactful as Giannis Antetokounmpo is out -- which is the case today -- that creates some volatility in betting markets because it's hard to know for sure what the Milwaukee Bucks are going to look like without a player who does so much for them.

The market has obviously adjusted for Giannis' absence; I think it may have adjusted too much when it comes to this game's over/under.

While Giannis being out is a big blow to the Bucks' offense, it also dings their defense. Without Giannis today, Milwaukee will have just one regular -- Myles Turner -- with a defensive rating under 117.

Sans Giannis in the second half at the Cleveland Cavaliers last time out, the Bucks permitted 59 points and let the Cavs shoot 57.5% overall and 45.0% from three.

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't the Cavs, but they have some potent offensive pieces. Plus, they're likely to have Paul George back today and could also see Joel Embiid return.

This is the second leg of a back-to-back for Philly, who played at home last night. That helps the over as the 76ers have allowed 125.7 points per game in their first three second legs of back-to-backs this year.

Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies

The Sacramento Kings have some things working against them tonight, but so do the Memphis Grizzlies. Ultimately, I side with the Kings to be able to pick up a road win.

The negatives for the Kings are two-fold -- this is the second game of a back-to-back and is also the fourth contest in a five-game road swing.

The positives for the Kings? They're playing a Grizzlies team that is without Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Kings are expected to get back Domantas Sabonis.

Even when healthy, Memphis has been bad this year, checking in 28th in net rating. The Kings have been right there with them, sitting 29th in net rating. But Sacramento is going to be the much healthier of the two teams tonight, even if the Kings end up sitting someone like Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan on the back-to-back.

Memphis' absences and overall struggles push me to the Kings moneyline.

