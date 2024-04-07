Raptors vs. Wizards NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 7

Raptors vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MNMT2

The Toronto Raptors (24-53) are favored (by 4.5 points) to break an eight-game home losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (15-63) on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 233.

Raptors vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -4.5 -108 -112 233 -110 -110 -168 +142

Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (64.1%)

Raptors vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Raptors have gone 33-44-0 against the spread this season.

In the Wizards' 78 games this year, they have 36 wins against the spread.

Raptors games have gone over the total 39 times out of 78 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have hit the over 39 times in 78 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Toronto has played worse when playing at home, covering 13 times in 39 home games, and 20 times in 38 road games.

At home, the Raptors eclipse the total 38.5% of the time (15 of 39 games). They hit the over more often in away games, eclipsing the total in 63.2% of games (24 of 38).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Washington has a lower winning percentage at home (.350, 14-24-2 record) than on the road (.579, 22-15-1).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (19 times out of 40) than away (20 of 38) this year.

Raptors Leaders

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 boards.

RJ Barrett averages 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Kelly Olynyk is averaging 9.4 points, 4.4 assists and 5.1 boards.

Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji averages 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists, shooting 41.5% from the floor.

Wizards Leaders

Kyle Kuzma averages 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is also draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Wizards are getting 17.1 points, 2.7 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Jordan Poole.

Deni Avdija averages 14.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is making 51% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Corey Kispert's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 2.8 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He is making 48.5% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

