Raptors vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSIN and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (13-5) host the Indiana Pacers (2-15) after winning six home games in a row. The Raptors are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The point total is set at 236.5 for the matchup.

Raptors vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -9.5 236.5 -405 +320

Raptors vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (56.1%)

Raptors vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Raptors are 11-7-0 against the spread this season.

In the Pacers' 17 games this season, they have eight wins against the spread.

This season, eight of the Raptors' games have gone over the point total out of 17 chances.

Pacers games this year have hit the over on seven of 17 set point totals (41.2%).

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-3-0) than it has in home games (4-4-0).

The Raptors have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of home games (37.5%) than games on the road (50%).

Indiana has been better against the spread at home (5-3-0) than on the road (3-6-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have finished over five of eight times at home (62.5%), and two of nine on the road (22.2%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.2 points, 7.8 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.6 points, 3.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15.5 points, 4.8 boards and 6.1 assists.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.4 points, 4.1 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 10.9 points, 8.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 24.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Per game, Jarace Walker gets the Pacers 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Isaiah Jackson averages 7.9 points, 5.9 boards and 0.9 assists. He is draining 56% of his shots from the field.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 1.6 boards and 6.4 assists per contest. He is making 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

The Pacers are receiving 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Ben Sheppard.

