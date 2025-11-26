Kings vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, and NBCS-CA

The Phoenix Suns (11-7) visit the Sacramento Kings (5-13) after winning three road games in a row. The Suns are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The over/under is set at 233.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4.5 233.5 -186 +156

Kings vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (51.8%)

Kings vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 11 times over 18 games with a set spread.

The Kings have played 18 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times this season.

The Kings have gone over the point total 50% of the time this year (nine of 18 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 11 opportunities at home, and it has covered three times in seven opportunities on the road.

The Suns have gone over the total less often at home, hitting the over in three of 11 home matchups (27.3%). In road games, they have hit the over in five of seven games (71.4%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (2-6-0). Away, it is .500 (5-4-1).

Kings games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (four of eight) and away (five of 10) this season.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 26.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Collin Gillespie averages 11.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4.9 assists.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 boards and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mark Williams averages 12.3 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 64% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 made treys (third in NBA).

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Kings.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 3.1 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the field.

The Kings are receiving 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Zach LaVine averages 20.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 49.8% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

