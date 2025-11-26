Hornets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and MSG

The Charlotte Hornets (4-13) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (10-6) on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at Spectrum Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Hornets vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6.5 238.5 -290 +235

Hornets vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (74.9%)

Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread eight times in 16 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Hornets are 8-9-0 this season.

Knicks games have gone over the total 10 times out of 17 chances this season.

The Hornets have gone over the point total 47.1% of the time this year (eight of 17 games with a set point total).

New York owns a better record against the spread in home games (8-1-0) than it does in away games (0-6-1).

In home games, the Knicks eclipse the total 77.8% of the time (seven of nine games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of away games (three of seven contests).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (4-4-0) than on the road (4-5-0) this season.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (37.5%, three of eight) compared to away (55.6%, five of nine).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.6 points, 3.4 assists and 12.4 boards.

Jalen Brunson averages 28.3 points, 3.4 boards and 6.5 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 assists and 7 rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson averages 10.8 points, 1.9 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges provides the Hornets 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hornets are receiving 19.4 points, 5.8 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Kon Knueppel.

Per game, LaMelo Ball gives the Hornets 21.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Hornets are receiving 10 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

The Hornets are receiving 15.8 points, 2.1 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

