Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (15-2) are only 3-point favorites as they look to continue a seven-game road win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (9-8) on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at TD Garden. The game airs at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSDET. The matchup's point total is set at 230.5.

Celtics vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3 230.5 -146 +124

Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (68.5%)

Celtics vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 12 times in 17 games with a set spread.

The Celtics are 7-9-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 10 times.

Celtics games this season have eclipsed the over/under 41.2% of the time (seven out of 17 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Detroit has played better at home, covering seven times in nine home games, and five times in eight road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Pistons hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total six times in nine opportunities this season (66.7%). On the road, they have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year, Boston is 4-5-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-4-1 ATS (.375).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Celtics' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.6%, five of nine) compared to away (25%, two of eight).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 27.1 points, 6 boards and 9.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren is averaging 20.3 points, 11.5 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 12.6 points, 3 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Isaiah Stewart averages 10.6 points, 6.1 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 51.4% from the field and 40% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Celtics Leaders

Per game, Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 27.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Celtics receive 15.4 points per game from Derrick White, plus 4 boards and 5.2 assists.

The Celtics receive 16.6 points per game from Payton Pritchard, plus 4.3 boards and 5.1 assists.

Per game, Anfernee Simons gives the Celtics 14.4 points, 2.4 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Josh Minott gets the Celtics 7.7 points, 5.1 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.