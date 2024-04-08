Raptors vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: BSIN

The Indiana Pacers (45-34) are heavy, 12.5-point favorites against the Toronto Raptors (25-53) on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5.

Raptors vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -12.5 -110 -110 239.5 -110 -110 -909 +610

Raptors vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (66.2%)

Raptors vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have gone 43-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have played 78 games, with 34 wins against the spread.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 40 times out of 78 chances this season.

Raptors games this year have gone over the total in 40 of 78 opportunities (51.3%).

Against the spread, Indiana has performed better when playing at home, covering 22 times in 40 home games, and 21 times in 39 road games.

When playing at home, the Pacers eclipse the total 60% of the time (24 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 41% of away games (16 of 39 contests).

This season, Toronto is 14-26-0 at home against the spread (.350 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-18-0 ATS (.526).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (16 times out of 40) than on the road (24 of 38) this year.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 20.1 points, 3.9 boards and 11 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myles Turner averages 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.9 points, 2.7 boards and 5.4 assists.

Aaron Nesmith is averaging 12.2 points, 1.5 assists and 3.8 boards.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 boards and 4.8 assists for the Raptors.

Per game, RJ Barrett provides the Raptors 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Raptors are receiving 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk.

Gary Trent Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji gets the Raptors 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.