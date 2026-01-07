Capitals vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

The Washington Capitals versus the Dallas Stars is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Capitals vs Stars Game Info

Washington Capitals (22-15-6) vs. Dallas Stars (25-10-8)

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: TNT

Capitals vs Stars Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-140) Stars (+116) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (50.9%)

Capitals vs Stars Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Stars are -215 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +172.

Capitals vs Stars Over/Under

Capitals versus Stars on Jan. 7 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.

Capitals vs Stars Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +116 underdog on the road.

