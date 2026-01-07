NHL
Capitals vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7
The Washington Capitals versus the Dallas Stars is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Capitals vs Stars Game Info
- Washington Capitals (22-15-6) vs. Dallas Stars (25-10-8)
- Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: TNT
Capitals vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-140)
|Stars (+116)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (50.9%)
Capitals vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Stars are -215 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +172.
Capitals vs Stars Over/Under
- Capitals versus Stars on Jan. 7 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.
Capitals vs Stars Moneyline
- Washington is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +116 underdog on the road.