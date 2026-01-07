NHL
Kings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7
The Los Angeles Kings will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Wednesday.
Kings vs Sharks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (18-14-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-18-3)
- Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-275)
|Sharks (+220)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (67.6%)
Kings vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (-106 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -114.
Kings vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for Kings-Sharks on Jan. 7 is 5.5. The over is -132, and the under is +108.
Kings vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +220 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -275 favorite at home.