Kings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

The Los Angeles Kings will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Wednesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Sharks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (18-14-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-18-3)

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-275) Sharks (+220) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (67.6%)

Kings vs Sharks Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (-106 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -114.

Kings vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for Kings-Sharks on Jan. 7 is 5.5. The over is -132, and the under is +108.

Kings vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +220 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -275 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!