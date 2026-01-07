FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

The Los Angeles Kings will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Wednesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Sharks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (18-14-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-18-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-275)Sharks (+220)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (67.6%)

Kings vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (-106 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -114.

Kings vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Kings-Sharks on Jan. 7 is 5.5. The over is -132, and the under is +108.

Kings vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +220 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -275 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup