Knicks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Knicks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSSC

The New York Knicks (23-13) will attempt to break a four-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (13-22) on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at Madison Square Garden as 6-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on MSG and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Knicks vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6 223.5 -220 +180

Knicks vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (71.2%)

Knicks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 17 times in 36 games with a set spread.

The Clippers have 15 wins against the spread in 35 games this season.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 20 times out of 35 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have gone over the point total 18 times in 35 opportunities (51.4%).

New York has a better record against the spread in home games (13-6-0) than it does on the road (4-12-1).

In terms of point totals, the Knicks hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 11 times in 19 opportunities this season (57.9%). In away games, they have hit the over nine times in 17 opportunities (52.9%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results away (8-9-0) than at home (7-11-0).

Clippers games have gone above the over/under less often at home (nine times out of 18) than away (nine of 17) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 29.2 points, 3.3 boards and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.5 points, 11.5 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mikal Bridges averages 16 points, 4.4 boards and 4.3 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jordan Clarkson's numbers on the season are 10 points, 1.8 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 triples (seventh in NBA).

The Clippers receive 28.1 points per game from Kawhi Leonard, plus 6.6 boards and 3.5 assists.

Per game, Ivica Zubac gets the Clippers 15 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 1 block.

The Clippers are receiving 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from John Collins.

The Clippers receive 8.4 points per game from Kris Dunn, plus 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

