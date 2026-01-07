Celtics vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Celtics vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS, ALT, KTVD, and ESPN

The Boston Celtics (23-12) are favored (by 9 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (24-12) on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Celtics vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9 230.5 -370 +295

Celtics vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (64.9%)

Celtics vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Celtics are 21-13-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nuggets are 21-15-0 this season.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 16 times out of 36 chances this season.

Nuggets games this year have hit the over on 24 of 36 set point totals (66.7%).

At home, Boston owns a worse record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (12-6-1).

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 16 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in eight of 19 games (42.1%).

This year, Denver is 9-6-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-9-0 ATS (.571).

Looking at the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over 66.7% of the time this season, both at home (10 of 15) and away (14 of 21).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.6 points, 4.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Derrick White is averaging 18.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.2 points, 1.5 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 2.3 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray averages 25.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He is also sinking 48% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 3.4 triples per contest (sixth in NBA).

Per game, Peyton Watson provides the Nuggets 12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1 block.

The Nuggets receive 13.5 points per game from Tim Hardaway Jr., plus 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The Nuggets are getting 7.4 points, 4.3 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Bruce Brown.

Aaron Gordon averages 18.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is making 53.3% of his shots from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

