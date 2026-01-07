Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (27-9) are at home in Central Division play against the Chicago Bulls (17-19) on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -10.5 233.5 -461 +360

Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (79.8%)

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a game 20 times this season (20-15-1).

In the Bulls' 36 games this year, they have 17 wins against the spread.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 18 times.

Bulls games this season have gone over the point total 47.2% of the time (17 out of 36 games with a set point total).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread at home (10-7-0) than it has in road affairs (10-8-1).

The Pistons have gone over the total in nine of 17 home games (52.9%), compared to nine of 19 road games (47.4%).

This year, Chicago is 9-9-1 at home against the spread (.474 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-9-0 ATS (.471).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (36.8%, seven of 19) compared to on the road (58.8%, 10 of 17).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 26.7 points, 6.2 boards and 9.7 assists.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 11.4 points, 2.5 assists and 5.8 boards.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 9.8 points, 1.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.5 points, 2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Ronald Holland II averages 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 40.8% from the floor.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.4 points for the Bulls, plus 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Matas Buzelis averages 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is also draining 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Tre Jones averages 12.1 points, 2.8 boards and 5.3 assists. He is draining 52.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls are receiving 14 points, 2.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

