Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 9

Raptors vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Monday, December 9, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NBA TV, MSG, and TSN

The New York Knicks (14-9) hit the road in Atlantic Division action against the Toronto Raptors (7-17) on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks are favored by 6 points in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Raptors vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6 229.5 -240 +198

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (73%)

Raptors vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 11 times this season (11-11-1).

The Raptors are 15-9-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 15 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 24 chances.

Raptors games this year have hit the over 50% of the time (12 out of 24 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, New York sports a better record against the spread (6-4-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (5-7-0).

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under in seven of 11 home games (63.6%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in eight of 12 matchups (66.7%).

Toronto has performed better against the spread at home (8-4-0) than on the road (7-5-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over more frequently at home (eight of 12, 66.7%) than on the road (four of 12, 33.3%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 25.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 2.9 boards and 7.7 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 42.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hart is averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 assists and 8.5 rebounds.

OG Anunoby is averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 1.0 block.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl averages 16.2 points for the Raptors, plus 11.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Raptors receive 23.3 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 6.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

The Raptors get 21.0 points per game from Scottie Barnes, plus 8.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji gets the Raptors 11.4 points, 4.2 boards and 2.0 assists, plus 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Gradey Dick gives the Raptors 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

