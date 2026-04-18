Raptors vs. Cavaliers: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 1

Betting Picks at a Glance

Donovan Mitchell Over 27.5 Points

James Harden 8+ Assists

Cleveland Cavaliers -8.0

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

FanDuel and Prime Video are bringing betting and streaming together in one place. Fans can now watch select NBA games on Prime Video while tracking their FanDuel Sportsbook bets live, integrated directly into the viewing experience. Learn More.

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Cavaliers vs Raptors Game 1

Donovan Mitchell - Points Donovan Mitchell Over Apr 18 5:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mitchell averaged 27.9 points per game in 2025-26, making this line essentially his season average

He is a certified playoff performer with three 50-point games and seven 40-point games in his postseason career

The Toronto Raptors' Immanuel Quickley — their primary ball-handler and best perimeter defender — is listed day-to-day with a hamstring strain entering Game 1. A compromised or absent Quickley likely changes Toronto's defensive scheme against Mitchell

Mitchell averaged 24 points per game against Toronto this season, but those games came before Harden's arrival. With Harden drawing defensive attention and distributing, Mitchell's scoring opportunities only improve

To Record 8+ Assists To Record 8+ Assists James Harden +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Since joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harden averaged 20.5 points and 7.9 assists in 24 games

Against Toronto specifically in his career, Harden averaged 9.6 assists per game in five appearances as a Clipper — a number that already clears this line

Harden is operating as the primary facilitator in Cleveland's offense, and the Cavs' lineup — featuring Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen as elite roll men and Mitchell as another great weapon — is perfectly constructed to generate easy assist opportunities on pick-and-roll actions

Spread Betting Cleveland Cavaliers Apr 18 5:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Since Harden's arrival, the Cavaliers are 21-9 overall and 19-7 with him active

Their core four of Mitchell, Harden, Mobley, and Allen together posted an extraordinary net rating of +26.7 in 92 limited minutes — the best lineup combination in the league when healthy

Toronto swept the Cavs 3-0 in the regular season, but all three games came before the Harden trade and Mitchell even missed one of them so those results don't mean too much

The Raptors are 5-22 against top-six Western Conference teams and top-four Eastern Conference teams when Harden's Cleveland isn't counted

SGP Odds at Publication: +484

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.