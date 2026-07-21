Rangers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs White Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (50-50) vs. Chicago White Sox (53-46)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and CHSN

Rangers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-118) | CHW: (+100)

TEX: (-118) | CHW: (+100) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-178) | CHW: -1.5 (+146)

TEX: +1.5 (-178) | CHW: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rangers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 2-8, 4.40 ERA vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 3-6, 5.60 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Kumar Rocker (2-8, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Noah Schultz (3-6, 5.60 ERA). Rocker's team is 7-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rocker's team is 2-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have gone 4-7-0 ATS in Schultz's 11 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have a 3-5 record in Schultz's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (59.8%)

Rangers vs White Sox Moneyline

Texas is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +100 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The White Sox are +146 to cover, while the Rangers are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for Rangers-White Sox on July 21 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (50%) in those games.

This season Texas has come away with a win 21 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 99 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 46-53-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 49.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (37-38).

Chicago has a record of 31-32 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (49.2%).

The White Sox have played in 96 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-42-1).

The White Sox have covered 58.3% of their games this season, going 56-40-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.440) and total hits (103) this season. He has a .293 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Jake Burger is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Burger enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has nine home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas paces the White Sox with 89 hits. He's batting .247 and slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 87th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Sam Antonacci's .376 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .285 while slugging .419.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 23rd, his on-base percentage is 18th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .222 with 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Munetaka Murakami is hitting .232 with seven doubles, 20 home runs and 51 walks.

Rangers vs White Sox Head to Head

7/20/2026: 10-3 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-3 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/15/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/14/2025: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/13/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/25/2025: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/23/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 8/29/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/25/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

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