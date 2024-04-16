Rangers vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Rangers vs Tigers Game Info

Texas Rangers (9-8) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network

Rangers vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-120) | DET: (+102)

TEX: (-120) | DET: (+102) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+142) | DET: +1.5 (-172)

TEX: -1.5 (+142) | DET: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rangers vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray (Rangers) - 0-1, 4.38 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 0-0, 4.82 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (0-1, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Casey Mize. When Gray starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. Gray's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Mize has started two games with set spreads, and the Tigers covered in both chances. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Mize starts this season -- they won both.

Rangers vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (59.1%)

Rangers vs Tigers Moneyline

Texas is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +102 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Tigers are -172 to cover, and the Rangers are +142.

Rangers vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Tigers on April 16 is 8. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in three of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Texas has been victorious three times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in eight of their 17 opportunities.

The Rangers are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. They've finished 3-3 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Detroit has a record of 2-2 (50%).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total five times this season for a 5-9-1 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have a 4-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .443 this season. He has a .286 batting average.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Semien will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in slugging percentage (.538) and total hits (20) this season. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 30th, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Evan Carter is batting .226 with a .434 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Corey Seager leads Texas in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 17 hits.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has put up a team-high .362 on-base percentage. He's batting .228 and slugging .439.

He is 117th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Mark Canha has racked up 12 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .222 while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is 125th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Spencer Torkelson has put up a slugging percentage of .297, a team-best for the Tigers.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .275 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Rangers vs Tigers Head to Head

4/15/2024: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/19/2022: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/18/2022: 14-7 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

14-7 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/17/2022: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/29/2023: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-5 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/28/2023: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/27/2023: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/26/2023: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/31/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/30/2023: 10-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

