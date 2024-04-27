Rangers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Rangers vs Reds Game Info

Texas Rangers (14-13) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-12)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: FOX

Rangers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-120) | CIN: (+102)

TEX: (-120) | CIN: (+102) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-205) | CIN: -1.5 (+168)

TEX: +1.5 (-205) | CIN: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Rangers) - 2-0, 2.45 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 0-2, 4.55 ERA

The probable starters are Michael Lorenzen (2-0) for the Rangers and Hunter Greene (0-2) for the Reds. Lorenzen has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Lorenzen's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. In each of Greene's five starts that had a set spread, the Reds failed to cover. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for two Greene starts this season -- they lost both.

Rangers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (58.6%)

Rangers vs Reds Moneyline

The Rangers vs Reds moneyline has Texas as a -120 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +102 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Reds are +168 to cover, while the Rangers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Reds on April 27 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Rangers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Texas has been victorious five times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of their 27 opportunities.

The Rangers are 14-13-0 against the spread in their 27 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have gone 2-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

Cincinnati is 2-6 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Reds have played in 25 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-10-1).

The Reds are 13-12-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.451) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He has a .265 batting average and an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Semien has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Adolis Garcia has 29 hits, which is best among Texas batters this season. He's batting .290 with 14 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .570 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 39th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging in the majors.

Evan Carter has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.316/.482.

Josh Smith leads Texas with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .293 with eight walks and 12 runs scored.

Smith has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated 26 hits with a .419 on-base percentage and a .621 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Reds. He's batting .299.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is fourth in slugging.

Spencer Steer has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .387.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 56th in slugging.

Tyler Stephenson has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .219.

Jake Fraley is hitting .340 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

Rangers vs Reds Head to Head

4/26/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/26/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/25/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/24/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

