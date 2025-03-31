Rangers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:14 p.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Rangers vs Reds Game Info

Texas Rangers (3-1) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-2)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and RSN

Rangers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-116) | CIN: (-102)

TEX: (-116) | CIN: (-102) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Kumar Rocker against the Reds and Brady Singer. In three games he pitched with a spread last season, Rocker and his team finished with a 1-2-0 record ATS. Rocker appeared in one game with his team as the moneyline favorite last season and lost. Last season Singer and his team had a 15-17-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Singer's team went 4-14 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Rangers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (58.2%)

Rangers vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Reds reveal Texas as the favorite (-116) and Cincinnati as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Rangers vs Reds Spread

The Rangers are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -176 to cover.

Rangers vs Reds Over/Under

The Rangers-Reds game on March 31 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Rangers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rangers were chosen as favorites in 85 games last year and walked away with the win 48 times (56.5%) in those games.

Last year, Texas won 44 of 76 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents hit the over in 76 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Reds went 38-48 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 44.2% of those games).

Cincinnati went 34-42 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (44.7%).

The Reds combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times last season for a 72-77-7 record against the over/under.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien had a .391 slugging percentage last season thanks to 52 extra-base hits.

Corey Seager had 132 hits and an OBP of .353.

Wyatt Langford ended his last campaign with 126 hits, an OBP of .325, plus a slugging percentage of .415.

Jake Burger slashed .250/.301/.460 and finished with an OPS of .760.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz accumulated an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .471 while collecting 160 hits last season.

Spencer Steer hit .225 with 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 72 walks.

Gavin Lux hit .251 with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks a season ago.

Jeimer Candelario hit .225 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

