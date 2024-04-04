Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5
On Friday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are playing the Detroit Red Wings.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info
- New York Rangers (51-21-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (37-30-8)
- Date: Friday, April 5, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSDETX, and MSGSN
Rangers vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Rangers (-134)
|Red Wings (+112)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (51.5%)
Rangers vs Red Wings Spread
- The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -220 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +180.
Rangers vs Red Wings Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Red Wings on April 5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Rangers vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Rangers, Detroit is the underdog at +112, and New York is -134 playing on the road.