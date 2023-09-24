Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 11:30 AM

The Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Rangers vs Mariners Game Info

Texas Rangers (86-68) vs. Seattle Mariners (84-70)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-132) | SEA: (+112)

TEX: (-132) | SEA: (+112) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+152) | SEA: +1.5 (-184)

TEX: -1.5 (+152) | SEA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 11-4, 3.05 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 4-4, 3.90 ERA

The Rangers will call on Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) versus the Mariners and Woo (4-4). Eovaldi's team is 14-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Eovaldi's team has won 76.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-3). The Mariners have a 9-7-0 ATS record in Woo's 16 starts with a set spread. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Woo's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those games.

Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (54.8%)

Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Mariners reveal Texas as the favorite (-132) and Seattle as the underdog (+112) on the road.

Rangers vs Mariners Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Seattle is -184 to cover.

Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under

Rangers versus Mariners, on September 24, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 63 times (61.8%) in those games.

This season Texas has come away with a win 50 times in 79 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 84 of 155 chances this season.

The Rangers are 85-70-0 against the spread in their 155 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have a 23-25 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.9% of those games).

Seattle has an 11-12 record (winning 47.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 154 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-71-5).

The Mariners have collected a 72-82-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.8% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .466, fueled by 67 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 148 hits and an OBP of .392 this season. He's batting .330 and slugging .638.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Seager takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Adolis Garcia has 129 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.326/.496.

Nate Lowe has been key for Texas with 160 hits, an OBP of .366 plus a slugging percentage of .420.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has racked up a slugging percentage of .495 and has 177 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mariners. He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage is 48th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

J.P. Crawford has a .378 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .427.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 58th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Cal Raleigh has 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 52 walks while batting .234.

Teoscar Hernandez has 29 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 37 walks while batting .263.

Rangers vs. Mariners Head to Head

9/23/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2023: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/29/2022: 10-9 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-9 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/4/2023: 12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/3/2023: 16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/10/2023: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/9/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/28/2022: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

