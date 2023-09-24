Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24
The Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.
Rangers vs Mariners Game Info
- Texas Rangers (86-68) vs. Seattle Mariners (84-70)
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: BSSW
Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-132) | SEA: (+112)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+152) | SEA: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 11-4, 3.05 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 4-4, 3.90 ERA
The Rangers will call on Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) versus the Mariners and Woo (4-4). Eovaldi's team is 14-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Eovaldi's team has won 76.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-3). The Mariners have a 9-7-0 ATS record in Woo's 16 starts with a set spread. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Woo's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those games.
Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (54.8%)
Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Mariners reveal Texas as the favorite (-132) and Seattle as the underdog (+112) on the road.
Rangers vs Mariners Spread
- The Rangers are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Seattle is -184 to cover.
Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under
- Rangers versus Mariners, on September 24, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 63 times (61.8%) in those games.
- This season Texas has come away with a win 50 times in 79 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 84 of 155 chances this season.
- The Rangers are 85-70-0 against the spread in their 155 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mariners have a 23-25 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.9% of those games).
- Seattle has an 11-12 record (winning 47.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- The Mariners have played in 154 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-71-5).
- The Mariners have collected a 72-82-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.8% of the time).
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .466, fueled by 67 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Corey Seager leads Texas with 148 hits and an OBP of .392 this season. He's batting .330 and slugging .638.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
- Seager takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
- Adolis Garcia has 129 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.326/.496.
- Nate Lowe has been key for Texas with 160 hits, an OBP of .366 plus a slugging percentage of .420.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Julio Rodriguez has racked up a slugging percentage of .495 and has 177 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mariners. He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .341.
- Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage is 48th, and he is 23rd in slugging.
- J.P. Crawford has a .378 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .427.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 58th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.
- Cal Raleigh has 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 52 walks while batting .234.
- Teoscar Hernandez has 29 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 37 walks while batting .263.
Rangers vs. Mariners Head to Head
- 9/23/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/22/2023: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/2/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/29/2022: 10-9 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/4/2023: 12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/3/2023: 16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/10/2023: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 5/9/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/8/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 9/28/2022: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
