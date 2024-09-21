Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners.

Rangers vs Mariners Game Info

Texas Rangers (73-81) vs. Seattle Mariners (79-75)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-124) | SEA: (+106)

Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+176) | SEA: +1.5 (-215)

Total: 7 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Rangers) - 2-4, 3.95 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 3-4, 4.83 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Max Scherzer (2-4) to the mound, while Emerson Hancock (3-4) will get the nod for the Mariners. Scherzer's team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Scherzer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. When Hancock starts, the Mariners have gone 7-3-0 against the spread. The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Hancock's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those games.

Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (51%)

Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -124 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the spread (-215 to cover), and Texas is +176 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under

The Rangers-Mariners game on Sept. 21 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 45, or 55.6%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has a record of 38-23 when favored by -124 or more this year.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 71 of 148 chances this season.

The Rangers are 65-83-0 against the spread in their 148 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have compiled a 19-25 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.2% of those games).

Seattle is 13-16 (winning 44.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

In the 153 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-74-5).

The Mariners are 69-84-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .690, fueled by an OBP of .302 and a team-best slugging percentage of .388 this season. He has a .232 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 114th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Wyatt Langford is batting .251 with 25 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks, while slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 92nd.

Josh Smith is batting .260 with a .392 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Smith brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a walk and an RBI.

Adolis Garcia is batting .221 with a .283 OBP and 80 RBI for Texas this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has totaled 108 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .211 and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 131st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 103rd and he is 72nd in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is batting .218 with 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 69 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 126th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Julio Rodriguez has a .401 slugging percentage, which paces the Mariners.

Justin Turner has a .353 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Rangers vs Mariners Head to Head

9/20/2024: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/15/2024: 7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/25/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/24/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

