Rangers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
NHL action on Tuesday includes the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders.
Rangers vs Islanders Game Info
- New York Rangers (53-21-4) vs. New York Islanders (35-27-15)
- Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN
Rangers vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Rangers (-137)
|Islanders (+114)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (55.8%)
Rangers vs Islanders Spread
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Rangers are +190 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -235 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Rangers vs Islanders Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Islanders on April 9, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Rangers vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Islanders moneyline has the Rangers as a -137 favorite, while the Islanders are a +114 underdog at home.