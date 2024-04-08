Rangers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

NHL action on Tuesday includes the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Islanders Game Info

New York Rangers (53-21-4) vs. New York Islanders (35-27-15)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+, MSG 2, and MSGSN

Rangers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-137) Islanders (+114) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55.8%)

Rangers vs Islanders Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Rangers are +190 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -235 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Rangers vs Islanders Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Rangers-Islanders on April 9, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Rangers vs Islanders Moneyline