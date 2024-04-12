Rangers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders.

Rangers vs Islanders Game Info

New York Rangers (53-23-4) vs. New York Islanders (37-27-15)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

Rangers vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-175) Islanders (+146) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (70.7%)

Rangers vs Islanders Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Rangers are +150 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -178 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Rangers vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Islanders on April 13 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Rangers vs Islanders Moneyline