Rangers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders.
The most important info about NHL betting lines:
Rangers vs Islanders Game Info
- New York Rangers (53-23-4) vs. New York Islanders (37-27-15)
- Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ABC and ESPN+
Rangers vs Islanders Odds
NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets:
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Rangers (-175)
|Islanders (+146)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (70.7%)
Rangers vs Islanders Spread
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Rangers are +150 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -178 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Rangers vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for Rangers-Islanders on April 13 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Rangers vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Islanders moneyline has the Rangers as a -175 favorite, while the Islanders are a +146 underdog on the road.