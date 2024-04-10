menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Rangers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Flyers Game Info

  • New York Rangers (53-22-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (36-32-11)
  • Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

Rangers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Rangers (-210)Flyers (+172)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (75%)

Rangers vs Flyers Spread

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Rangers are +120 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -144.

Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Flyers game on April 11, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Flyers, New York is the favorite at -210, and Philadelphia is +172 playing on the road.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!