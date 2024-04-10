Rangers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Flyers Game Info
- New York Rangers (53-22-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (36-32-11)
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
Rangers vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Rangers (-210)
|Flyers (+172)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (75%)
Rangers vs Flyers Spread
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Rangers are +120 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -144.
Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Flyers game on April 11, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.
Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Flyers, New York is the favorite at -210, and Philadelphia is +172 playing on the road.