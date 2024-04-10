Rangers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams busy on Thursday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Rangers vs Flyers Game Info

New York Rangers (53-22-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (36-32-11)

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

Rangers vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-210) Flyers (+172) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (75%)

Rangers vs Flyers Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Rangers are +120 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -144.

Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Flyers game on April 11, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline