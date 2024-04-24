Rangers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

In NHL action on Friday, the New York Rangers play the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Capitals Game Info

New York Rangers (55-23-4) vs. Washington Capitals (40-31-11)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: TNT, truTV, SN360, TVAS, Max, MNMT, and MSG

Rangers vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-175) Capitals (+146) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (62.3%)

Rangers vs Capitals Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +146 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -178.

Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Capitals matchup on April 26 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline