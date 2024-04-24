Rangers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
In NHL action on Friday, the New York Rangers play the Washington Capitals.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Rangers vs Capitals Game Info
- New York Rangers (55-23-4) vs. Washington Capitals (40-31-11)
- Date: Friday, April 26, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: TNT, truTV, SN360, TVAS, Max, MNMT, and MSG
Rangers vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Rangers (-175)
|Capitals (+146)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (62.3%)
Rangers vs Capitals Spread
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +146 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -178.
Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers versus Capitals matchup on April 26 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline
- Washington is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while New York is a -175 favorite despite being on the road.