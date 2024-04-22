Rangers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

NHL action on Tuesday includes the New York Rangers facing the Washington Capitals.

Rangers vs Capitals Game Info

New York Rangers (55-23-4) vs. Washington Capitals (40-31-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN, TVAS, SNE, SNO, and SNW

Rangers vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-278) Capitals (+220) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (67.7%)

Rangers vs Capitals Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Capitals. The Rangers are +102 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -122.

Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Capitals on April 23 is 5.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline