Rangers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
NHL action on Tuesday includes the New York Rangers facing the Washington Capitals.
Rangers vs Capitals Game Info
- New York Rangers (55-23-4) vs. Washington Capitals (40-31-11)
- Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN, TVAS, SNE, SNO, and SNW
Rangers vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Rangers (-278)
|Capitals (+220)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (67.7%)
Rangers vs Capitals Spread
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Capitals. The Rangers are +102 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -122.
Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under
- The over/under for Rangers-Capitals on April 23 is 5.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Rangers, Washington is the underdog at +220, and New York is -278 playing at home.