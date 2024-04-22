menu item
Logo
NHL

Rangers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Rangers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

NHL action on Tuesday includes the New York Rangers facing the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Capitals Game Info

  • New York Rangers (55-23-4) vs. Washington Capitals (40-31-11)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN, TVAS, SNE, SNO, and SNW

Rangers vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Rangers (-278)Capitals (+220)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (67.7%)

Rangers vs Capitals Spread

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Capitals. The Rangers are +102 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -122.

Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The over/under for Rangers-Capitals on April 23 is 5.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Rangers, Washington is the underdog at +220, and New York is -278 playing at home.

