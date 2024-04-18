Rangers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
The NHL slate on Sunday includes the New York Rangers facing the Washington Capitals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Capitals Game Info
- New York Rangers (55-23-4) vs. Washington Capitals (40-31-11)
- Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSG, and MNMT
Rangers vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Rangers (-250)
|Capitals (+202)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (67.9%)
Rangers vs Capitals Spread
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -137 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +114.
Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Capitals matchup on April 21, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline
- Washington is a +202 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -250 favorite at home.