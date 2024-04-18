Rangers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The NHL slate on Sunday includes the New York Rangers facing the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Capitals Game Info

New York Rangers (55-23-4) vs. Washington Capitals (40-31-11)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSG, and MNMT

Rangers vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-250) Capitals (+202) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (67.9%)

Rangers vs Capitals Spread

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -137 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +114.

Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Rangers-Capitals matchup on April 21, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline