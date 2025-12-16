Rangers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The New York Rangers will take on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Tuesday.

Rangers vs Canucks Game Info

New York Rangers (16-14-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (12-17-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-134) Canucks (+112) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (58.9%)

Rangers vs Canucks Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Rangers are +190 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -240.

Rangers vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Canucks game on Dec. 16 has been set at 5.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Canucks, New York is the favorite at -134, and Vancouver is +112 playing on the road.

