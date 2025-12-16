FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Rangers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The New York Rangers will take on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Rangers vs Canucks Game Info

  • New York Rangers (16-14-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (12-17-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-134)Canucks (+112)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Rangers win (58.9%)

Rangers vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Rangers are +190 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -240.

Rangers vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Rangers versus Canucks game on Dec. 16 has been set at 5.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Canucks, New York is the favorite at -134, and Vancouver is +112 playing on the road.

