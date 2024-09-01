Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (64-72) vs. Oakland Athletics (59-77)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: NBCS-CA

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | OAK: (+108)

TEX: (-126) | OAK: (+108) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184)

TEX: -1.5 (+152) | OAK: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walter Pennington (Rangers) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 7-9, 4.54 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Walter Pennington and the Athletics will counter with Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.54 ERA). Pennington did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The Athletics have gone 9-9-0 against the spread when Spence starts. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Spence's starts this season, and they went 4-11 in those games.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (54.4%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -126 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Athletics are -184 to cover, and the Rangers are +152.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Rangers-Athletics game on September 1, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 39 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won 31 of 48 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 130 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers are 55-75-0 against the spread in their 130 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 119 total times this season. They've gone 46-73 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Oakland has a 35-68 record (winning only 34% of its games).

The Athletics have played in 135 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-73-2).

The Athletics have a 73-62-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager leads Texas with 128 hits, batting .275 this season with 49 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .509.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.390) thanks to 45 extra-base hits. He's batting .238 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average ranks 99th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 101st.

Josh Smith has 114 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .353.

Smith enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.

Adolis Garcia has 21 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .221 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has put up an on-base percentage of .367, a slugging percentage of .576, and has 127 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .289).

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Rooker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

JJ Bleday is hitting .248 with 36 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 76th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Lawrence Butler has 18 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 28 walks while batting .257.

Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .223.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

8/31/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2024: 12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/7/2024: 15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/6/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/11/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/10/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/9/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/10/2023: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

