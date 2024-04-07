Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7
Odds updated as of 3:26 PM
The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Astros Game Info
- Texas Rangers (6-2) vs. Houston Astros (2-7)
- Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN
Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-116) | HOU: (-102)
- Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-182) | HOU: -1.5 (+150)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 1-0, 4.26 ERA vs Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA
The Rangers will look to Dane Dunning (1-0) versus the Astros and Ronel Blanco (1-0). Dunning helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Dunning has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Blanco has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Blanco starts this season.
Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (61.8%)
Rangers vs Astros Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Astros reveal Texas as the favorite (-116) and Houston as the underdog (-102) on the road.
Rangers vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Astros are +150 to cover, while the Rangers are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Rangers vs Astros Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers versus Astros contest on April 7 has been set at 10.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Rangers have been favorites in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.
- This season Texas has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in four of their eight opportunities.
- The Rangers are 6-2-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.
- The Astros are playing as the moneyline underdog in their first game this season.
- Houston has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -102 or longer.
- In the nine games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-6-1).
- The Astros have collected a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien has an OPS of .930, fueled by an OBP of .462 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season. He has a .344 batting average.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Semien has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a home run, five walks and five RBI.
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in total hits (nine) this season while batting .265 with five extra-base hits. He's slugging .647 with an on-base percentage of .297.
- His batting average ranks 82nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 128th, and his slugging percentage 16th.
- Garcia brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI.
- Corey Seager leads the Rangers with an OPS of .988. He has a slash line of .379/.471/.517 this season.
- Seager takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI.
- Evan Carter has no home runs, but one RBI and a batting average of .208 this season.
- Carter enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with three doubles and four walks.
Astros Player Leaders
- Jose Altuve has racked up a team-high OBP (.425) and slugging percentage (.730), and paces the Astros in hits (14, while batting .378).
- Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.
- Altuve takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last nine outings he is hitting .378 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and three RBI.
- Yainer Diaz has a double, two home runs and three walks while hitting .353. He's slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .405.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 35th in slugging.
- Jeremy Pena is batting .344 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
- Kyle Tucker is hitting .306 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
Rangers vs Astros Head to Head
- 4/6/2024: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/5/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 10/23/2023: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 10/22/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 10/20/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 10/19/2023: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 10/18/2023: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 10/16/2023: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 10/15/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/6/2023: 12-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
