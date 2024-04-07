Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Houston Astros.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (6-2) vs. Houston Astros (2-7)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: ESPN

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-116) | HOU: (-102)

TEX: (-116) | HOU: (-102) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-182) | HOU: -1.5 (+150)

TEX: +1.5 (-182) | HOU: -1.5 (+150) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 1-0, 4.26 ERA vs Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rangers will look to Dane Dunning (1-0) versus the Astros and Ronel Blanco (1-0). Dunning helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Dunning has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Blanco has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Blanco starts this season.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (61.8%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Astros reveal Texas as the favorite (-116) and Houston as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Astros are +150 to cover, while the Rangers are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Astros contest on April 7 has been set at 10.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season Texas has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in four of their eight opportunities.

The Rangers are 6-2-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros are playing as the moneyline underdog in their first game this season.

Houston has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -102 or longer.

In the nine games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-6-1).

The Astros have collected a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .930, fueled by an OBP of .462 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season. He has a .344 batting average.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Semien has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a home run, five walks and five RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in total hits (nine) this season while batting .265 with five extra-base hits. He's slugging .647 with an on-base percentage of .297.

His batting average ranks 82nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 128th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Garcia brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with an OPS of .988. He has a slash line of .379/.471/.517 this season.

Seager takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Evan Carter has no home runs, but one RBI and a batting average of .208 this season.

Carter enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with three doubles and four walks.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has racked up a team-high OBP (.425) and slugging percentage (.730), and paces the Astros in hits (14, while batting .378).

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Altuve takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last nine outings he is hitting .378 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Yainer Diaz has a double, two home runs and three walks while hitting .353. He's slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .405.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 35th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena is batting .344 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .306 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

4/6/2024: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/5/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/23/2023: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/22/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/20/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/19/2023: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/18/2023: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/16/2023: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/15/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/6/2023: 12-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

