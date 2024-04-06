Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

On Saturday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are up against the Houston Astros.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (5-2) vs. Houston Astros (2-6)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: MLB Network

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-108) | HOU: (-108)

TEX: (-108) | HOU: (-108) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-170) | HOU: -1.5 (+140)

TEX: +1.5 (-170) | HOU: -1.5 (+140) Total: 10 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray (Rangers) - 0-0, 12.27 ERA vs J.P. France (Astros) - 0-0, 4.76 ERA

The probable starters are Jon Gray for the Rangers and J.P. France for the Astros. Gray and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Gray's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. France has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when France starts this season.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (59.6%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Astros, Texas is the favorite at -108, and Houston is -108 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Astros on April 6 is 10. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in four of their seven opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 5-2-0 in seven games with a line this season.

This is the first time this season the Astros are the moneyline underdog.

Houston has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -108 or longer.

The Astros have played in eight games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-5-1).

The Astros have a 3-5-0 record ATS this season (covering only 37.5% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .471, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481. He's batting .333 on the season.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Semien has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Adolis Garcia has eight hits, which ranks first among Texas batters this season. He's batting .276 with five extra-base hits. He's also slugging .724 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging in MLB.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Corey Seager has an OPS of .914, fueled by an OBP of .414 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Seager has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Jared Walsh has an OPS of .909, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .538 this season.

Walsh has hit safely in six straight games. In his last six outings he is hitting .346 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has racked up 11 hits, a team-best for the Astros. He's batting .344 and slugging .719 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Altuve heads into this game on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last eight games he is hitting .344 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Yainer Diaz's .455 OBP and .633 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .400.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jeremy Pena has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .393.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .290 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

4/5/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/23/2023: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/22/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/20/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/19/2023: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/18/2023: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/16/2023: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/15/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/6/2023: 12-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/5/2023: 14-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

