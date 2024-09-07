Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (68-74) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-82)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-158) | LAA: (+134)

TEX: (-158) | LAA: (+134) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

TEX: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 0-2, 11.78 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 10-12, 3.55 ERA

The Rangers will call on Jack Leiter (0-2) against the Angels and Tyler Anderson (10-12). Leiter's team is 1-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Leiter's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Angels are 18-9-0 ATS in Anderson's 27 starts with a set spread. The Angels have a 13-10 record in Anderson's 23 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (52.2%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Texas is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +134 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +128 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -154.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

Rangers versus Angels, on Sept. 7, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 41, or 55.4%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Texas has won 14 of 22 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 136 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread record of 59-77-0 in 136 games with a line this season.

The Angels have put together a 51-63 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.7% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 21-30 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (41.2%).

In the 139 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-68-8).

The Angels have collected a 78-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.1% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .383, fueled by 45 extra-base hits. He has a .236 batting average and an on-base percentage of .308.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 108th in slugging.

Semien hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two walks.

Josh Smith has 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .267 and slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Smith has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Wyatt Langford has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Langford has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Adolis Garcia has 22 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .221 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has totaled 121 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .255 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 65th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward leads his team with a .425 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .243 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel a has .336 on-base percentage to pace the Angels.

Jo Adell is batting .207 with 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

9/6/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/5/2024: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/8/2024: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/19/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/17/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/27/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/26/2023: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

