Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7
The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Los Angeles Angels.
Rangers vs Angels Game Info
- Texas Rangers (68-74) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-82)
- Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-158) | LAA: (+134)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 0-2, 11.78 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 10-12, 3.55 ERA
The Rangers will call on Jack Leiter (0-2) against the Angels and Tyler Anderson (10-12). Leiter's team is 1-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Leiter's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Angels are 18-9-0 ATS in Anderson's 27 starts with a set spread. The Angels have a 13-10 record in Anderson's 23 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (52.2%)
Rangers vs Angels Moneyline
- Texas is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +134 underdog on the road.
Rangers vs Angels Spread
- The Rangers are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +128 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -154.
Rangers vs Angels Over/Under
- Rangers versus Angels, on Sept. 7, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Rangers have won in 41, or 55.4%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Texas has won 14 of 22 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 136 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Rangers have an against the spread record of 59-77-0 in 136 games with a line this season.
- The Angels have put together a 51-63 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.7% of those games).
- Los Angeles has a record of 21-30 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (41.2%).
- In the 139 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-68-8).
- The Angels have collected a 78-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.1% of the time).
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .383, fueled by 45 extra-base hits. He has a .236 batting average and an on-base percentage of .308.
- Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 108th in slugging.
- Semien hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two walks.
- Josh Smith has 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .267 and slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .353.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Smith has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.
- Wyatt Langford has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
- Langford has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.
- Adolis Garcia has 22 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .221 this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Zachary Neto has totaled 121 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .255 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 65th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.
- Taylor Ward leads his team with a .425 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .243 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.
- Nolan Schanuel a has .336 on-base percentage to pace the Angels.
- Jo Adell is batting .207 with 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks.
Rangers vs Angels Head to Head
- 9/6/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 9/5/2024: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 7/10/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/9/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 7/8/2024: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/19/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/18/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/17/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 9/27/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/26/2023: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
