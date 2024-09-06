Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (68-73) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-82)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-132) | LAA: (+112)

TEX: (-132) | LAA: (+112) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+155) | LAA: +1.5 (-188)

TEX: -1.5 (+155) | LAA: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerson Garabito (Rangers) - 0-1, 2.55 ERA vs Samuel Aldegheri (Angels) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Gerson Garabito (0-1, 2.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Samuel Aldegheri (0-1, 3.60 ERA). Garabito helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Garabito's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Aldegheri has started only one game with a set spread, which the Angels failed to cover. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for one Aldegheri start this season -- they lost.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.7%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Rangers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +112, and Texas is -132 playing at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Rangers are +155 to cover, and the Angels are -188.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

Rangers versus Angels on Sept. 6 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 41, or 56.2%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 27-16 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 62 of 135 chances this season.

The Rangers are 59-76-0 against the spread in their 135 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 44.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (50-63).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 39-45 (46.4%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 63 times this season for a 63-67-8 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 55.8% of their games this season, going 77-61-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.384) thanks to 45 extra-base hits. He has a .236 batting average and an on-base percentage of .308.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 111th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two walks.

Josh Smith leads Texas with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .267 with 43 walks and 58 runs scored. He's slugging .411.

His batting average ranks 45th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 83rd.

Smith brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Adolis Garcia has 113 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.284/.400.

Garcia brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBI.

Wyatt Langford is batting .248 with a .318 OBP and 62 RBI for Texas this season.

Langford takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto leads the Angels with 121 hits. He's batting .257 and slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 49th in slugging.

Neto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two walks and an RBI.

Taylor Ward's .426 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .243 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel a has .337 on-base percentage to lead the Angels.

Jo Adell is hitting .208 with 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

9/5/2024: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/8/2024: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/19/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/17/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/27/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/26/2023: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/25/2023: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.