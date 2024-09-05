Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (67-73) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-81)

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-188) | LAA: (+158)

TEX: (-188) | LAA: (+158) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128)

TEX: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 4-2, 3.21 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-3, 4.96 ERA

The Rangers will look to Cody Bradford (4-2) against the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (2-3). Bradford and his team have a record of 5-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Bradford's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-1). The Angels are 3-3-0 against the spread when Kochanowicz starts. The Angels have a 2-4 record in Kochanowicz's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (60.7%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -188 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-128 to cover), and Texas is +106 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Angels game on Sept. 5 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 40, or 55.6%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Texas has come away with a win five times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 62 of 134 chances this season.

The Rangers are 58-76-0 against the spread in their 134 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 44.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (50-62).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Los Angeles has a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of its games).

The Angels have played in 137 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-66-8).

The Angels have a 77-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is batting .234 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .307 and a slugging percentage of .383.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 112th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 111th in slugging.

Josh Smith leads Texas in OBP (.354) this season, fueled by 118 hits. He's batting .268 while slugging .413.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging in MLB.

Wyatt Langford is batting .248 with a .388 slugging percentage and 62 RBI this year.

Langford takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 112 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .394.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto paces the Angels with 118 hits. He's batting .253 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Taylor Ward leads his team with a .429 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .244 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 94th, his on-base percentage is 91st, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel a has .340 on-base percentage to pace the Angels.

Jo Adell has 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks while batting .209.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

7/10/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/8/2024: 9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/19/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/17/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/27/2023: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/26/2023: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/25/2023: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/16/2023: 2-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

