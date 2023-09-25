Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 25

Odds updated as of 7:33 PM

The Texas Rangers will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (87-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86)

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-188) | LAA: (+158)

TEX: (-188) | LAA: (+158) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-122) | LAA: +1.5 (+102)

TEX: -1.5 (-122) | LAA: +1.5 (+102) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray (Rangers) - 8-8, 4.04 ERA vs Patrick Sandoval (Angels) - 7-13, 4.64 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (8-8, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Sandoval (7-13, 4.64 ERA). Gray and his team are 12-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team has a record of 10-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have a 9-18-0 ATS record in Sandoval's 27 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Sandoval's starts this season, and they went 3-11 in those games.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (52.1%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +158 underdog despite being at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are -122 to cover the runline, with the Angels being +102.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

Rangers versus Angels on September 25 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 64, or 62.1%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious 22 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 85 of their 156 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread record of 85-71-0 in 156 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 83 total times this season. They've finished 33-50 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Los Angeles has a 5-12 record (winning only 29.4% of its games).

The Angels have played in 155 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-69-4).

The Angels have collected a 71-84-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .825, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .475 this season. He has a .277 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 149 hits and an OBP of .393 this season. He's batting .330 and slugging .643.

His batting average ranks fourth among qualified players, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage second.

Seager has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Adolis Garcia has collected 130 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Garcia has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Nate Lowe has 16 home runs, 80 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury has 28 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 25 walks while batting .260. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 76th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Drury enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI.

Randal Grichuk is hitting .271 with 29 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Mike Moustakas is hitting .255 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Zach Neto is hitting .228 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Rangers vs. Angels Head to Head

8/16/2023: 2-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/15/2023: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/14/2023: 12-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

12-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 10/2/2022: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/14/2023: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/13/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2023: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2023: 16-8 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

16-8 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/6/2023: 10-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2023: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!