NFL

Rams vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

Data Skrive

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rams vs Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rams win (73.3%)

Rams vs Buccaneers Point Spread

The Rams are 6.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Rams are -120 to cover the spread, while the Buccaneers are -102 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Rams vs Buccaneers Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Rams-Buccaneers on Nov. 23, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Rams vs Buccaneers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +265 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -330 favorite on the road.

Rams vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

  • Los Angeles has seven wins in 10 games against the spread this year.
  • The Rams have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • There have been four Rams games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.
  • The Buccaneers are 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • Tampa Bay has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • The Buccaneers have seen six of their 10 games go over the point total.

Check out even more in-depth Rams vs. Buccaneers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Rams vs Buccaneers Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: LAR: (-330) | TB: (+265)
  • Spread: LAR: -6.5 (-120) | TB: +6.5 (-102)
  • Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

