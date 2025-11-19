Rams vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12
Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rams vs Buccaneers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rams win (73.3%)
Rams vs Buccaneers Point Spread
The Rams are 6.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Rams are -120 to cover the spread, while the Buccaneers are -102 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.
Rams vs Buccaneers Over/Under
A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Rams-Buccaneers on Nov. 23, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Rams vs Buccaneers Moneyline
Tampa Bay is a +265 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -330 favorite on the road.
Rams vs Buccaneers Betting Trends
- Los Angeles has seven wins in 10 games against the spread this year.
- The Rams have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- There have been four Rams games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.
- The Buccaneers are 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- Tampa Bay has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.
- The Buccaneers have seen six of their 10 games go over the point total.
Rams vs Buccaneers Odds & Spread
