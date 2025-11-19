Rams vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rams vs Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (73.3%)

Rams vs Buccaneers Point Spread

The Rams are 6.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Rams are -120 to cover the spread, while the Buccaneers are -102 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Rams vs Buccaneers Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Rams-Buccaneers on Nov. 23, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Rams vs Buccaneers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +265 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -330 favorite on the road.

Rams vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

Los Angeles has seven wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been four Rams games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

The Buccaneers are 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Tampa Bay has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

The Buccaneers have seen six of their 10 games go over the point total.

