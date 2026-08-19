Rachaad White 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Rachaad White is the 42nd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 103.0 fantasy points a year ago (39th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Washington Commanders player, continue reading.

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Rachaad White Key Fantasy Stats

Check out White's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 91.2 136 37 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 84.1 135 41

Rachaad White 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 versus the Seattle Seahawks, White put up a season-high 19.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 14 carries, 41 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 30 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Falcons 1.6 2 14 0 1 1 0 16 Week 2 @Texans 12.6 10 65 1 2 2 0 66 Week 3 Jets 1.4 5 12 0 1 1 0 14 Week 4 Eagles 4.6 6 17 0 5 4 0 46 Week 5 @Seahawks 19.1 14 41 2 4 4 0 71 Week 6 49ers 14.6 17 65 1 3 3 0 86 Week 7 @Lions 4.4 10 38 0 6 4 0 44 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Rachaad White vs. Other Commanders Rushers

The Commanders, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time. Here's a look at how White's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rachaad White 132 572 4 16 4.3 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 175 805 8 31 4.6 Marcus Mariota 50 297 1 7 5.9 Jayden Daniels 58 278 2 6 4.8

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