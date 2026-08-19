Rachaad White 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Rachaad White is the 42nd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 103.0 fantasy points a year ago (39th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Washington Commanders player, continue reading.
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Rachaad White Key Fantasy Stats
Check out White's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|91.2
|136
|37
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|84.1
|135
|41
Rachaad White 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 5 versus the Seattle Seahawks, White put up a season-high 19.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 14 carries, 41 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 30 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|1.6
|2
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|16
|Week 2
|@Texans
|12.6
|10
|65
|1
|2
|2
|0
|66
|Week 3
|Jets
|1.4
|5
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|14
|Week 4
|Eagles
|4.6
|6
|17
|0
|5
|4
|0
|46
|Week 5
|@Seahawks
|19.1
|14
|41
|2
|4
|4
|0
|71
|Week 6
|49ers
|14.6
|17
|65
|1
|3
|3
|0
|86
|Week 7
|@Lions
|4.4
|10
|38
|0
|6
|4
|0
|44
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Rachaad White vs. Other Commanders Rushers
The Commanders, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time. Here's a look at how White's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Rachaad White
|132
|572
|4
|16
|4.3
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|175
|805
|8
|31
|4.6
|Marcus Mariota
|50
|297
|1
|7
|5.9
|Jayden Daniels
|58
|278
|2
|6
|4.8
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