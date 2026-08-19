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Rachaad White 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Rachaad White 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Rachaad White is the 42nd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 103.0 fantasy points a year ago (39th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Washington Commanders player, continue reading.

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Rachaad White Key Fantasy Stats

Check out White's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points91.213637
2026 Projected Fantasy Points84.113541

Rachaad White 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 versus the Seattle Seahawks, White put up a season-high 19.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 14 carries, 41 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 30 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Falcons1.6214011016
Week 2@Texans12.61065122066
Week 3Jets1.4512011014
Week 4Eagles4.6617054046
Week 5@Seahawks19.11441244071
Week 649ers14.61765133086
Week 7@Lions4.41038064044

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Rachaad White vs. Other Commanders Rushers

The Commanders, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time. Here's a look at how White's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Rachaad White1325724164.3
Jacory Croskey-Merritt1758058314.6
Marcus Mariota50297175.9
Jayden Daniels58278264.8

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Want more data and analysis on Rachaad White? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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