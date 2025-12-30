Quentin Johnston Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Quentin Johnston and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Denver Broncos and their eighth-ranked pass defense (192.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more information on Johnston, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Broncos.

Quentin Johnston Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.70

46.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnston Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Johnston is currently the 23rd-ranked fantasy player (100th overall), posting 120.2 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

During his last three games Johnston has been targeted 16 times, with 11 receptions for 210 yards and one TD. He has posted 27.0 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that stretch.

Johnston has compiled 233 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches (22 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 35.3 (7.1 per game) during that period.

The high point of Johnston's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, as he posted 19.9 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed five passes on seven targets for 79 yards and two TDs.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed just two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Denver this year.

Just two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just three players this season.

The Broncos have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Denver has allowed at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

Just one player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Broncos this year.

