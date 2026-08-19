Quentin Johnston 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Quentin Johnston posted 120.2 fantasy points last year, 27th among all NFL wide receivers. The Los Angeles Chargers WR is currently the 42nd-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Quentin Johnston Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Johnston's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 94.0 128 31 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 97.7 116 37

Quentin Johnston 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Kansas City Chiefs -- Johnston finished with 19.9 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 79 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Chiefs 19.9 7 5 79 2 Week 2 @Raiders 12.9 7 3 71 1 Week 3 Broncos 8.9 10 6 89 0 Week 4 @Giants 15.8 13 8 98 1 Week 5 Commanders 2.9 4 4 40 0 Week 7 Colts 9.0 6 2 30 1 Week 9 @Titans 11.3 6 4 53 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Quentin Johnston vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time. Below is a look at how Johnston's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Quentin Johnston 85 51 735 8 15 Ladd McConkey 106 66 789 6 14 Oronde Gadsden II 69 49 664 3 14 Tre Harris 43 30 324 1 4

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