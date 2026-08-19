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Quentin Johnston 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Quentin Johnston 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Quentin Johnston posted 120.2 fantasy points last year, 27th among all NFL wide receivers. The Los Angeles Chargers WR is currently the 42nd-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Quentin Johnston Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Johnston's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points94.012831
2026 Projected Fantasy Points97.711637

Quentin Johnston 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Kansas City Chiefs -- Johnston finished with 19.9 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 79 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Chiefs19.975792
Week 2@Raiders12.973711
Week 3Broncos8.9106890
Week 4@Giants15.8138981
Week 5Commanders2.944400
Week 7Colts9.062301
Week 9@Titans11.364531

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Quentin Johnston vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time. Below is a look at how Johnston's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Quentin Johnston8551735815
Ladd McConkey10666789614
Oronde Gadsden II6949664314
Tre Harris433032414

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Want more data and analysis on Quentin Johnston? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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