Quarterbacks With the Most Turnovers in NFL Week 3

As the NFL season gears up to enter Week 4, the turnover rate for quarterbacks can reveal both challenges and opportunities for growth.

Let's take a look at the teams that are currently leading the league in turnovers after Week 3.

NFL Most Turnovers in Week 3

Team Turnovers Tennessee Titans 3 Chicago Bears 3 Seattle Seahawks 2 Indianapolis Colts 2 Houston Texans 2 Cleveland Browns 2 Philadelphia Eagles 2 View Full Table

The Tennessee Titans turned over the ball three times during their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday -- including two interceptions thrown by Will Levis and one fumble lost.

This is tied for most turnovers of the week alongside the Chicago Bears, who lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 21-16. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw two interceptions with one fumble.

NFL Most Turnovers This Season (After Week 3)

Team Turnovers Tennessee Titans 8 Indianapolis Colts 6 Philadelphia Eagles 6 Denver Broncos 6 Chicago Bears 5 Las Vegas Raiders 5 Kansas City Chiefs 5 View Full Table

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis currently has the most amount of turnovers (8) in the league following Week 3. This has included 5 interceptions and 3 fumbles on the season.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has thrown the most interceptions so far. With 6 turnovers, all of them have been a result of an intercepted pass.

Two other quarterbacks in the league have also reached 6 turnovers before Week 4: Jalen Hurts and rookie Bo Nix.

