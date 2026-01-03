Purdue vs Wisconsin College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) on January 3, 2026.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (66.3%)

Purdue-Wisconsin spread (Purdue -6.5) or total (150.5 points).

Purdue vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing at home last season, the Boilermakers sported a better record against the spread (10-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-5-0).

Last year, the Badgers were 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, they were 8-3-0 ATS (.727).

Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has come away with eight wins in the nine contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Boilermakers have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -300 or better.

Wisconsin has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Badgers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +240 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Purdue has a 75% chance of pulling out a win.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue is outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game with a +262 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.2 points per game (52nd in college basketball) and gives up 66 per outing (36th in college basketball).

Fletcher Loyer ranks 400th in college basketball with a team-high 14 points per game.

Wisconsin puts up 83.5 points per game (78th in college basketball) while allowing 73.2 per outing (179th in college basketball). It has a +134 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Nicholas Boyd's team-leading 19.2 points per game rank him 44th in college basketball.

The 37.7 rebounds per game the Boilermakers average rank 30th in the nation, and are 11.5 more than the 26.2 their opponents grab per contest.

Trey Kaufman-Renn paces the team with 10.2 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball action).

The Badgers pull down 34.8 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.0 boards per game.

Nolan Winter leads the Badgers with 9.2 rebounds per game (32nd in college basketball).

Purdue ranks 16th in college basketball by averaging 111.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 51st in college basketball, allowing 85.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Badgers score 104.6 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball), while giving up 91.7 points per 100 possessions (175th in college basketball).

