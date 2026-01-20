FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

College Football: 2026 CFP National Championship Odds (2026-27)

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

College Football: 2026 CFP National Championship Odds (2026-27)

With the 2025 season complete, it's never too early to start looking ahead to 2026.

Who are next year's national title favorites, per the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

College Football National Championship Odds

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2026-27
Ohio State
Notre Dame
Indiana
Texas
Oregon
Georgia
LSU
Texas A&M
Texas Tech
Miami Florida
Alabama
Oklahoma
USC
Michigan
Auburn
Ole Miss
Tennessee
Utah
Missouri
Florida

Odds/lines subject to change

