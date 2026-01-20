College Football: 2026 CFP National Championship Odds (2026-27)

With the 2025 season complete, it's never too early to start looking ahead to 2026.

Who are next year's national title favorites, per the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

College Football National Championship Odds

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2026-27 NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2026-27 Ohio State +650 Notre Dame +650 Indiana +700 Texas +750 Oregon +900 Georgia +1100 LSU +1400 Texas A&M +1500 Texas Tech +1600 Miami Florida +1900 Alabama +2200 Oklahoma +2700 USC +3000 Michigan +4000 Auburn +4500 Ole Miss +4500 Tennessee +6000 Utah +6000 Missouri +8000 Florida +8000 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.