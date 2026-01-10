Purdue vs Penn State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (9-6, 0-4 Big Ten) on January 10, 2026 at Mackey Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. Penn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Penn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (93%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Saturday's Purdue-Penn State spread (Purdue -21.5) or over/under (152.5 points).

Purdue vs. Penn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered nine times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

Penn State is 6-9-0 ATS this year.

As a 21.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Penn State is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Purdue puts up as a 21.5-point favorite.

The Boilermakers did a better job covering the spread at home (10-6-0) last season than they did in road games (6-5-0).

The Nittany Lions were better against the spread away (6-4-0) than at home (8-9-0) last season.

Purdue has three wins against the spread in four conference games this year.

Penn State's Big Ten record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Purdue vs. Penn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been victorious in 10, or 90.9%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Boilermakers have played as a favorite of -7143 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Penn State has been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of five times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Nittany Lions have played as a moneyline underdog of +2000 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 98.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Purdue vs. Penn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue averages 86 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per contest (40th in college basketball). It has a +286 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 19.1 points per game.

Fletcher Loyer paces Purdue, putting up 13.8 points per game (424th in the country).

Penn State's +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.7 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while giving up 74.2 per outing (206th in college basketball).

Kayden Mingo is 284th in the nation with a team-high 14.9 points per game.

The Boilermakers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 10.6 boards. They are collecting 37.1 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.5 per contest.

Trey Kaufman-Renn's 10.1 rebounds per game lead the Boilermakers and rank 16th in college basketball action.

The 28.8 rebounds per game the Nittany Lions accumulate rank 332nd in the nation, 1.7 fewer than the 30.5 their opponents grab.

Josh Reed is 980th in the nation with 4.1 rebounds per game, leading the Nittany Lions.

Purdue records 110.3 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball), while giving up 85.8 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball).

The Nittany Lions' 102 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 93rd in college basketball, and the 97.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 289th in college basketball.

